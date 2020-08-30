Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Several trees caught fire in a Compton alleyway overnight Sunday, but firefighters managing to contain the fires, leaving structures undamaged.
Firefighters responded to Williams and Vicente streets just after 3:40 a.m. following a report of five large trees on fire.
When they arrived, they managed to extinguish the fires within 15 minutes.
Power lines and trees were down, and some fences were charred, but no structures were damaged.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fires were caused by sparking wires that run through the alleyway that caused the fires.
An investigation is underway.
Southern California Edison is expected to respond to assist with restoring power in the area.