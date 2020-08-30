Comments
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — The search Sunday continued for the suspects in a deadly freeway shooting in Seal Beach.
Investigators say the victim was driving on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway near the 605 Freeway interchange at around 6 p.m. Saturday when he was shot by someone in another car.
The victim’s car then collided with a second car before it came to a stop.
Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car that was hit was not hurt.
It is still unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators are looking for a white Mercedes 550 or S550.