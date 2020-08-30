Comments
KOREATOWN (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old woman with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, who was last seen in Koreatown.
Dora Henriquez was last seen in the 800 block of James M. Wood Boulevard around 10 a.m. Saturday, the LAPD reported.
According to police, Henriquez is 5-feet tall with gray hair, brown eyes and a small build.
She was wearing a brown shirt with black print, brown jeans, and gray tennis shoes. She was carrying a white cloth bag with flower print.
Henriquez’s family is very concerned. Anyone with more information about her whereabouts was urged to call 213-382-9102.