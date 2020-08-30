Comments (3)
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Several trees caught fire in a Compton alleyway overnight Sunday, but firefighters managed to contain the flames, leaving structures undamaged.
Firefighters responded to Williams and Vicente streets just after 3:40 a.m. following a report of five large trees on fire.
When they arrived, they managed to extinguish the fires within 15 minutes.
Power lines and trees were down, and some fences were charred, but no structures were damaged.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fires were caused by sparking wires that run through the alleyway that caused the fires.
An investigation is underway.
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More