LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man remained hospitalized on Saturday after a possible road rage shooting on the 210 Freeway in Azusa overnight.

The incident unfolded just after 1:50 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare near Irwindale Avenue when a person inside another car opened fire. A motive for the shooting is not clear.

After the shooting, the victim managed to pull over at a 7-Eleven convenience store to flag down help. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His current condition was unknown.

Back at the scene, his vehicle remained, and was riddled with numerous bullet holes all over the side of the driver’s side.

“It must have been very terrifying for the driver,” said Officer Rodrigo Jimenez. “We don’t have any information on the other vehicle or the other suspect or suspects. Right now, we’re asking for the public’s help in this. With all the bullet holes that are on the side of this vehicle, someone must have seen something.”

Police said the incident marked the third in the area within the last month and asked that anyone with more information call the CHP.