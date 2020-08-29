Comments
EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in El Monte.
The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 11400 block of Garvey Avenue. It was there that officers responded to a gunshot victim call.
When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died. He was in his 30s.
Preliminary information suggests that the victim may have potentially been involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
No further details were available. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.