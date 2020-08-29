CORONADO (CBSLA) — Two soldiers who were killed in an aircraft mishap during a training accident in the Coronado area of San Diego County have been identified.
Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, 33, of Brick, New Jersey, and Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, 22, of San Bernardino died Thursday on San Clemente Island.
The Army says the area where the accident happened has been secured and an investigation is underway.
“The loss of Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton has left a scar in this Regiment that will never completely heal,” said Col. Andrew R. Graham, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne).
“Their level of dedication to the 160th SOAR (A) and their exemplary service in the Army is the embodiment of what it means to be a Night Stalker and a Soldier. Our priority now is to ensure the Families of our fallen warriors receive our complete support as we work through this tragedy together. We ask that you keep Staff Sgt. Marketta, Sgt. Shelton, their Families and fellow Night Stalkers in your thoughts and prayers,” Col. Graham added.
Both Staff Sgt. Marketta and Sgt. Shelton will receive the Meritorious Service Medal posthumously.