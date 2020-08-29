Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of Hollywood’s A-listers are coming together during the pandemic to support families with special-needs.
The eighth annual Ed Asner Family & Friends Celebrity Poker Night will take place Saturday, but virtually.
More than 50 celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck and Rosanna Arquette, will be in attendance.
Proceeds are expected to benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, which helps special-needs families.
The event will be streaming live and starts at 5 p.m.
