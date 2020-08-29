Comments
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were searching for three suspects in connection with an armed carjacking in Culver City.
The incident unfolded just after 7:10 p.m. at Mike Miller Toyota in the 9000 block of Washington Boulevard.
It was there that authorities say the suspects entered a car attempting to steal it from a parking lot.
When confronted by an employee, authorities say one of the suspects produced a large knife and began to “violently slash” at the victim, narrowly missing him. The victim ultimately backed away.
The suspects fled in a 2020 Toyota CHR with Culver City Toyota paper plates. Anyone with any information was asked to call the Det. Bureau at 310-253-6300.