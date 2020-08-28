SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — If a corpse flower blooms at the Huntington Library and no one is there to smell it in person, does it really stink?

The Huntington has launched #BloomWatch in anticipation of its amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, blooming in its conservatory. But, with indoor spaces at The Huntington closed to visitors, the watch will be online only.

Well, it's official. 2020 stinks. An Amorphophallus titanum (aka #StinkyPlant) is gearing up for a big bloom in our Conservatory. Visitors won't be able to see the plant in person, but everyone can join the virtual #BloomWatch here: https://t.co/0KAUxY1Uko pic.twitter.com/Y88ldSSYLi — The Huntington (@TheHuntington) August 28, 2020

The corpse flower had been measured at 22 inches Wednesday, but grew 3 inches since then. The bloom can reach more than eight feet in height and four feet in diameter. It’s been called the world’s largest flower, and when it blooms, it exudes a foul stench that’s been compared to the aroma of rotting meat.

While the watch is on, there’s no hurry just yet to tune in — Huntington spokeswoman Lisa Blackburn says the flower has about three more feet to grow before it flowers, which could take about 10 to 14 days.

The most recent bloom of the corpse flower at The Huntington was in July 2019.

The Huntington’s gardens are open to the public, but timed tickets must be reserved in advance and visitors must wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines. Indoor galleries and high-touch outdoor spaces – like the conservatory where the corpse flower is located – remain closed.

A live feed has been set up so the corpse flower’s bloom can be watched in real time.