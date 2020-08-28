LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties announced Friday that they would allow hair salons and indoor shopping malls to reopen starting Monday, in accordance with new guidance from the state.
The announcements came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new, color-coded process for reopening California businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic that he said would move slower and more gradually than the state’s first attempt introduced earlier in the summer.
All three counties remained in the highest risk level — meaning there was still a widespread risk of infection — though the new system allows for the reopening of additional sectors of the economy in a more controlled way.
Riverside County health officials Friday reported 126 newly confirmed cases and 10 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,860 confirmed cases and 1,007 deaths. There were 41,213 reported recoveries.
Officials said 223 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 82 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials Friday reported 485 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 46,892 confirmed cases and 716 deaths. An estimated 39,694 people have recovered.
As of Wednesday, the county’s latest update, there were 318 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 102 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 70 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,346 cases and 115 deaths.
Officials said 71 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 23 being treated in intensive care units. There were 9,135 reported recoveries and 1,096 active cases.
As of Friday evening, 506,716 Riverside County residents, 350,271 San Bernardino County residents and 353,756 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.