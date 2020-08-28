HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A group of about 100 demonstrators marched in Hollywood Friday afternoon demanding justice and reform in the wake of recent police shootings.
The group Create the Change led the afternoon march, which included a stop at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Station on Wilcox and speeches by a number of demonstrators against police brutality.
“It’s really important to not succumb to fear,” Sheatarra Erbin, a protester, said. “It’s really important to not sow division, to not sow discord. It’s important for everyone to come together for humanity, because that is what we’re protesting for. We’re protesting for human life, the right to life, and that is what is important here.”
Friday marks the fifth straight day of demonstrations in the Los Angeles area following the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin by police on Sunday evening.
Demonstrators have also been calling for justice in the killing of 32-year-old Anthony McClain, a Black man fatally shot by Pasadena police while running away on Aug. 15.
Friday was also the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and the 65th anniversary of the lynching death of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi, both of which protesters took a moment to honor.
