By CBSLA Staff
COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Fans of the OC Fair won’t have to miss out on their food fix this year after all.

(credit: Chris Ercolli/CBSLA)

The Fair Food Drive-Thru opened Friday at the fairgrounds in Costa Mesa offering summer treats from four food vendors bringing a taste of the OC Fair to go.

The drive-thru is open Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests can choose from special menus from one or all of the following:

  • Cathy’s Cookies
  • Dippin’ Dots
  • Hawaiian Chicken Bowl
  • Hot Dog on a Stick

Menu items include turkey legs, teriyaki chicken bowls, hot dog and cheese dog on a stick, and chocolate chip cookies.

Guests will enter through Gate 1 off Fair Drive and will be directed toward the order lane or passing lane. Guests will be required to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask while ordering from the vendor.

Credit card payment is preferred and no walkups or parking will be allowed.

Check out the OC Fair website for a map and full menu.

