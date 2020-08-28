PASADENA (CBSLA) — A new movie release at a drive-in theater – Thursday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena felt a little like life before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens of cars lined up to watch “New Mutants,” one of the newest films to be released since theaters and Hollywood shut down in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The Rose Bowl is showing day and night screenings of the newest installment of the X-Men franchise.
Movie-goers, who wore face masks, were thrilled for the few hours of normalcy.
“I’m very excited about it,” attendee James Dornoff said. “I think it’s a cool idea, it’s a way for us to see movies right now.”
“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s a way for us to still celebrate film and Hollywood and movies and the entertainment industry, and do it in a safe way,” Kayla Radonski said.
Food trucks were on hand in lieu of concession stands.
Tickets are $35 per car, and are being sold for showings through Sept. 13.