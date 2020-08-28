MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help to find a man they say attacked two others who were waiting at the Metrolink bus station in Montebello with a metal flashlight.
The apparently unprovoked attack happened Aug. 10 at about 10:35 a.m. at the Metrolink bus station, 2000 Flotilla St., in Montebello, according to police.
Two men were waiting at the station when a man suddenly began to hit them with a metal flashlight, and repeatedly stomped on of their heads at least 10 times, Montebello police said. That man suffered major injuries and is in a coma.
Prior to the attack, the attacker was captured on surveillance video riding a Los Angeles Metro bus. He had gotten on the bus at a stop in the 1900 block of West 6th Street in Los Angeles at about 9:05 a.m.
The attacker is described as a Black man, about six feet tall, with a thin build, black or dark brown hair and a black or dark brown beard. He wore a black sweatshirt, green pants, brown slip-on shoes or slippers, a pink face covering and a red beanie.
He was last seen leaving the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect can call Montebello police at (323) 887-1313.