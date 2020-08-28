LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A. Represents, a program that provides free legal services to residents facing hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been expanded, Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday.

“L.A. Represents is a vital source of aid and relief to some of our most vulnerable Angelenos, a legal lifeline to help hard-hit families, tenants and small businesses navigate the dangerous waters of the COVID-19 crisis,” Garcetti said.

“Every partner, new and old, joining this cause is embodying the Angeleno spirit and showing the true meaning of L.A. Love, giving their time, expertise, compassion and resolve to assist our neighbors in greatest need.”

Services provided by the initiative include helping vulnerable tenants, domestic violence victims and low-income Angelenos with employment, consumer debt and bankruptcy matters, according to the mayor’s office.

According to city leaders, since May 5, 32 more law firms, more than a dozen bar associations and three more legal aid organizations have agreed to provide free COVID-19-related legal assistance through L.A. Represents.

The additional resources bring L.A. Represents’ total number of organizations to 60 law firms and 10 legal aid organizations.

“Since its inception in May, L.A. Represents has continued to grow to be able to assist more and more L.A. residents during this pandemic,” Feuer said. “L.A. Represents exemplifies the very best of Los Angeles, experienced and committed attorneys giving of their time and talent to help Angelenos in need during this crisis.”

Over 100 small businesses have sought help through the L.A. Represents small business project overseen by volunteers and advocates at Bet Tzedek Legal Services, the City Attorney’s Office said.

The program’s attorneys provide assistance with legal issues ranging from loan and grant programs and commercial leases to employment law, insurance and Safer-at-Home compliance.

More information about L.A. Represents is available at coronavirus.lacity.org/LARepresents.