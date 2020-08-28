PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – A group of demonstrators swarmed the Porter Ranch home of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore Thursday night as week-long protests continued in response to the Wisconsin shooting death of Jacob Blake.

Video showed several dozen people walking up the driveway to Moore’s home and attaching signs to the garage and front entryway that read “Defund LAPD Now” and “Fire Chief Moore.”

People could also be seen writing messages on the sidewalk and walkway.

The home is in a gated community.

Moore was later seen on video using a power sprayer to wash off the exterior of his home and another person wiping down walls.

There was no word of any arrests.

Meanwhile, for the fourth straight night, several hundred Black Lives Matter protesters also marched downtown L.A. There was no word of any violence or arrests.

This comes after at least 10 people were arrested Wednesday night in clashes with LAPD officers in the Third Street Tunnel during which officers fired non-lethal rubber bullets.

Video from Monday’s protest showed some protesters throwing bottles and officers deploying tear gas. At least three officers were injured.

Protests have taken place nationwide following Sunday’s shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The 29-year-old Blake was shot in the back by police multiple times. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. An attorney for his family says he is now paralyzed.

SURPRISE ACTION: Protesters with the activist organization Black Future Project made flyers for a protest at DA Jackie Lacey’s house, but in a switch, the group is now at LAPD Chief Michael Moore’s house to stage a Die-In. Follow thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/SRKN6SYFBC — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

