LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sparks point guard Chelsea Gray announced Friday the launch of the Chelsea Gray Assist For Equality program.

Gray will donate $50 for every assist she records during the 2020 WNBA season, with Equality California Institute and Rock the Vote splitting the proceeds.

The Sparks will then match her contribution.

Gray will become an official ambassador for Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, as well as an ambassador for Rock the Vote’s Hoopers Vote initiative.

“The more I have learned about our voting system, especially at the state level, the more I want to help educate others on it as well,” Gray said in a statement.

“Voting is a huge part of our democracy and is pivotal for the future of our country. Sitting out this year is not an option. I challenge others to continue educating themselves and join me in donating any dollar amount they can per assist I dish out this season to Equality California and Rock the Vote.”

Gray, of Hayward, California, will work with Equality California on their LGBTQ+ voter engagement efforts, including participating in their Golden State Equality Awards fundraising event, hosting a Power Hour discussion on the 2020 election, and other digital campaigns.

Equality California will host a landing page where fans will be able to track Gray’s contributions and donate themselves.

The Sparks returned to the court Friday as the WNBA resumed their season after two days of what they called reflection.

