LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following the announcement that “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman had died after a four-year battle with colon cancer Friday at the age of 43, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their grief.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

I’m so shocked and heartbroken about Chadwick. He was such a bright light, such a gifted performer. He brought grace, elegance and power to everything he did. He always seemed to carry our ancestors with him. And now he joins them far too soon. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 29, 2020

But the actor’s impact was felt beyond Hollywood with politicians, sports organizations and activists weighing in on the legacy he leaves behind.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/NY2sKMcJIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2020

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Floyd Little, Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, King T'Challa. Both in film and in person Chadwick Boseman has been, and will continue to be an inspiration to us all. Rest in Power Chadwick, from your #CarolinaFamily https://t.co/qOpD5V2Mh9 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) August 29, 2020

We never know what people are enduring. Humans…we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/YDLOLHxop6 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020