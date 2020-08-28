LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men riding in a minivan were wounded after a suspect opened fire on them while they were driving in Hollywood Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards, according to Los Angeles police.
The minivan, containing an unknown number of people, was traveling down a roadway when a second car pulled up alongside and one of its occupants opened fire.
Two men in their 20s who were riding in the minivan were struck by the gunfire, police said. The victims were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospital where they were last reported to be in stable condition.
It’s unclear if any suspects have been arrested. There was also no word on a motive for the shooting and whether it was gang related.