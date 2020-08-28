CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A Claremont man faces rape and drug charges, and police believe he may have more victims.
John Dehaseth, 56, was arrested Thursday at his home in the 1500 block of Mural Drive in Claremont. Police say Dehaseth tried to run out the back door of his home when officers arrived to execute a search warrant, but he was quickly apprehended.
Dehaseth’s arrest follows an investigation into a March 23 incident. Officers that day had been called to an unknown disturbance on Dehaseth’s street and found a 38-year-old woman who said she had been drugged and sexually assaulted by a man in his home.
Police say she was able to tell officers about the suspect and where she had been raped.
Evidence was recovered at Dehaseth’s home, according to police, who say he is currently unemployed.
Dehaseth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
Claremont police say they are looking for any more possible victims who may have been in contact with Dehaseth. Anyone with information about the case or believes they may have been a victim can call Claremont police Detective Hamill at (909) 399-5411.