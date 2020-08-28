LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) – A popular campground will reopen Friday, more than two weeks after the Lake Fire exploded in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes, forcing it to close.
The campground in the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is reopening Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, which manages the recreation area.
The Main Ramp will reopen Sunday. However, Lagoon Launch Ramp, Swim Beach and West Ramp remain closed.
As of Thursday, the Lake Fire had burned 31,089 acres and was 70% contained. Approximately 700 firefighters were still battling the blaze, which has destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings.
The Lake Fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the area of Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads and quickly exploded amid swirling winds and high temperatures. About 100 homes were evacuated.
All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday.
The cause is still under investigation.
