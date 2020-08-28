Comments
CORONADO (CBSLA) — Two soldiers have been killed after a training accident in the Coronado area of San Diego County.
A statement from the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command said that an “aircraft incident” occurred during a routine training Thursday night. Two soldiers were killed and three were injured.
The Army says the area where the accident happened has been secured and an investigation is underway.
The names of the soldiers have not been released pending notification of their families.