LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of potentially hazardous hair dryers from China were intercepted and seized at the LA/Long Beach seaport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Customs officers and Consumer Product Safety Protection investigators seized 2,418 hair dryers from China on July 17 at the LA/Long Beach seaport.
The handheld hairdryers had regular electrical plugs, rather than the required, block-shaped immersion protection device, which reduces the risk of electric shock if the hair dryer is in immersed in or has contact with water.
“Protecting consumers from unsafe imported products is always a priority for CBP and our collaboration with CPSC is one of the biggest success stories. With one single enforcement action we prevented the entry of products that can potentially put the lives of thousands of Americans at risk,” Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles said in a statement.
Hand hair dryers not equipped with such devices could expose the user to electric shock or electrocution, and are subject to recall.