REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A Phoenix man is wanted Thursday in connection with a Redlands shooting that killed two people and left a third person in critical condition.
A $3 million arrest warrant has been issued for Eric Otto White, 57, in a triple shooting at a home in the 900 block of Carlson Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were killed, and second woman with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police say White is believed to have left the area in a four-door, silver or tan 2003 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and an Arizona license plate #CRF1027. White is known to frequent the Highland area.
Police released a 2020 social media photo of White, along with an image from last year. However, police did not release his physical description.
Anyone with information about the shooting or White’s location can contact Redlands Police dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.