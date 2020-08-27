CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A Phoenix man is wanted Thursday in connection with a Redlands shooting that killed two people and left a third person in critical condition.

(credit: Redlands Police)

A $3 million arrest warrant has been issued for Eric Otto White, 57, in a triple shooting at a home in the 900 block of Carlson Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were killed, and second woman with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say White is believed to have left the area in a four-door, silver or tan 2003 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and an Arizona license plate #CRF1027. White is known to frequent the Highland area.

Police released a 2020 social media photo of White, along with an image from last year. However, police did not release his physical description.

(credit: Redlands Police)

Anyone with information about the shooting or White’s location can contact Redlands Police dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.

