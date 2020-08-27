MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A Mission Viejo man who volunteered to pastor at two Aliso Viejo churches has been arrested on suspicion of molesting an underage girl, and investigators believe he may have more victims.
Jose Andres Lopez, 67, was arrested after the victim reported the sexual assault on Sunday. The victim told Orange County sheriff’s investigators she was familiar with Lopez and was 10 years old when the molestation began in 2010.
Because Lopez has had continued access and contact with children over the past 17 years in his role as a pastor, investigators believe he may have more victims.
Authorities say Lopez had been volunteering at Compass Bible Church in Aliso Viejo since 2012. He also volunteered as a pastor at Pacific Hills Calvary Chapel, also in Aliso Viejo between 2003 and 2005
Anyone with information about Lopez can contact the Orange County sheriff’s Special Victim’s Detail at (714) 647-7419.