LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People with a heart for helping and a desire to make a difference might find the perfect job at Volunteers of America Los Angeles.

“What we look for in someone coming to volunteers of America is somebody who has the heart of service, because we are serving people who are in need,” Cynde Herman, VOALA human resources director, said.

VOALA is a non-profit human service organization that believes in the potential of every person, regardless of their circumstances, and is looking to fill about 300 open positions.

“We’ve actually opened many new shelters, so we’ve had to quickly staff up,” Herman said. “We have a lot of entry-level jobs, like case management. As a case manager, as you get experience and decide to pursue education, you can follow what’s called a career ladder

“We have stages all along the way for people to grow up in that career, and many people do,” she continued. “They come on board and find that this their heart’s work, and it goes from a job to a career.”

A list of open positions and instructions on how to apply can be found on VOALA’s website.

“You can find all the positions posted there, search by name, search by titles and you can take a look at each position to see what you’re qualified for,” Herman said.