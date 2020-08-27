LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will temporarily halt C Line (Green) service this weekend to perform rail line maintenance.
Green Line rail service will be unavailable between the Harbor Freeway Station and Aviation/LAX Station beginning Friday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. until Sunday, Aug. 30.
A free Metro bus shuttle service will be provided to serve riders at the closed stations.
Green Line trains will continue to run between the Norwalk Station and the Harbor Freeway Station, as well as between the Aviation/LAX Station and the Redondo Beach Station.
The LAX G Shuttle, which provides free service between the airport terminals and the Aviation/LAX Station, will also continue to run from that station on its regular schedule between 5 a.m. and midnight during the weekend closure.
Bus capacity will be limited to ensure physical distancing and riders must wear facial coverings while on board.
LAX officials encourage Green Line riders heading to the airport during the service interruption to plan ahead and allow additional time.
Riders can get real-time location information on the G Shuttle by visiting ridelax.com.