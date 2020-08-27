Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large blaze erupted at a large commercial building in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The blaze broke out in the 2600 block of Broadway Street before 1:30 a.m.
Dozens of firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the roof.
It took about 80 firefighters to bring the blaze under control, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.
No surrounding buildings were damaged and there were no reported injuries.
Arson investigators were on scene working to determine a cause. It was no immediately clear what was housed in the building.