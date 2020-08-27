LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least 10 people were arrested after a group protesting the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake faced off with Los Angeles police officers in downtown Los Angeles for the third straight night Wednesday.

A group of about 100 protesters squared off against LAPD officers in the Third Street Tunnel. Officers were seen firing non-lethal rubber bullets and taking people into custody.

It’s unclear if anyone was seriously hurt. Police confirmed to CBSLA early Thursday morning that 10 people were taken into custody.

They were arrested on charges including vandalism, battery of a police officer and unlawfully attempting to take a person from police custody.

An LAPD spokesperson who spoke to CBSLA initially termed the latter charge as “lynching of a police officer.” However, the spokesperson later corrected the charge and clarified that the term “lynching” was retired from agency use in 2015.

The standoff followed several hours of protests which began Wednesday afternoon when about 300 people gathered outside the Hall of Justice, which serves as the headquarters for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. They eventually moved to City Hall.

That protest remained mostly peaceful until Wednesday night’s standoff.

This followed large protests both Monday and Tuesday night in downtown L.A., neither of which resulted in any arrests. Video from Monday’s protest showed some protesters throwing bottles and officers deploying tear gas. At least three officers were injured.