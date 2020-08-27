LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department reported five additional employees have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
The total number of LAFD employees who have tested positive is 164, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those, 155 have recovered and returned to duty. Five of the remaining eight employees are isolated at home recovering, and the final three are no longer under quarantine but are continuing to recover at home, Kellogg said.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not report any additional cases on Thursday. As of Tuesday, LAPD reported a total of 530 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One sworn officer and one civilian employee have died from virus-related complications. Additionally, 133 employees are at home self-isolating, while the remaining 421 have returned to work.