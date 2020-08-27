Comments
IRVINE (CBSLA) — The orange Great Park balloon in Irvine is reminding all Orange County residents to mask up.
The iconic balloon – bearing the color of its home county – soars 400 feet above the Great Park and in pre-pandemic times serves as a public observation deck.
The balloon remains closed to the public, but it’s an unmistakable, but friendly, reminder to wear face coverings to protect others from COVID-19.
Masks have been particularly contentious in Orange County, where residents protested loudly against a county-wide mask mandate, prompting the county health officer to resign after she received death threats. However, at least one Orange County city has instituted fines for people who don’t wear masks – Costa Mesa.