LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 196 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,734 confirmed cases and 997 deaths. There were 41,323 reported recoveries.
Officials said 226 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 81 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 356 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 46,407 confirmed cases and 715 deaths. An estimated 39,032 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, there were 335 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 109 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 69 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,276 cases and 110 deaths.
Officials said 76 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units. There were 8,925 reported recoveries and 1,241 active cases.
As of Thursday evening, 501,813 Riverside County residents, 350,271 San Bernardino County residents and 148,410 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.