MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A Mission Viejo man who volunteered at two Aliso Viejo churches has been arrested on suspicion of molesting an underage girl, and investigators believe he may have more victims.

Jose Andres Lopez, 67, was arrested after the victim reported the sexual assault on Sunday. The victim told Orange County sheriff’s investigators she was familiar with Lopez and was 10 years old when the molestation began in 2010.

According to authorities, Lopez was a volunteer pastor at Pacific Hills Calvary Chapel in Aliso Viejo between 2003-2005.

An additional victim who has just come forward told CBSLA’s Michele Gile that oftentimes Lopez would bring children back home following church events.

Authorities say Lopez had been volunteering at Compass Bible Church in Aliso Viejo since 2012.

Senior pastor Mike Fabarez told Gile that as a volunteer at Compass Bible Church, Lopez would help with duties like maintenance and trash pickup.

“I just heard about this news myself. I quickly got together to make sure as I assumed and I know it’s true that he’s never worked with any of our children on campus or worked with any of the children’s ministries here,” Fabarez said.

Because Lopez has had continued access and contact with children over the past 17 years in his role as a pastor, investigators believe he may have more victims.

Anyone with information about Lopez can contact the Orange County sheriff’s Special Victim’s Detail at (714) 647-7419.