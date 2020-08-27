LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers canceled practice Thursday in support of similar protests in the NBA over the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
CBSLA’s Jim Hill made the announcement moments before the team was set to play its first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team made the decision during a locker room meeting, where players “committed to fighting for a championship and social justice.”
“We’re going to do something different,” he said. “I thought what we did in the locker room in the last hour was 10 times more powerful than what we could have done on the football field today. So that’s where we’re at right now.”
It comes just a day after the Lakers, Clippers and other NBA teams boycotted Wednesday’s playoff games in protest over the shooting of Blake.
NBA players Thursday tentatively decided to continue with the season.
