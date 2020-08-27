Comments
TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Several lanes of the 5 Freeway through Tustin were shut down for hours after a cement truck crashed into the center divider.
The crash happened on the northbound 5 Freeway, just north of Red Hill Avenue, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Dispatchers say a cement truck was headed north on the freeway when it crashed into the center divider and left its cab in the southbound lanes. A Toyota Tundra pickup truck and a minivan were also involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported by the California Highway Patrol.
A Sigalert is in effect for the northbound carpool and two left lanes, and the southbound carpool and one left lane, for an unknown duration.