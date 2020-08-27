CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Game 6 of the first-round series between Clippers and Mavericks will not be played Thursday.By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Clippers, Jacob Blake protest, LA Clippers, Maverick's, NBA games canceled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No NBA games will be played on Thursday, the league confirmed amid the ongoing player protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Coach Doc Rivers of the Clippers talks with guard Lou Williams against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 25, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Getty Images)

All three playoff games, including Game 6 of the first-round series between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, have been canceled.

The league disclosed that the owners and players were slated to meet Thursday afternoon in the hopes of resuming play either Friday or Saturday.

After the L.A. Lakers and Clippers voted Wednesday night in favor of canceling the season, sources told NBA insiders that the players from the 13 NBA teams still in the Orlando bubble met Thursday and agreed as a whole to resume the season, although that has not been confirmed by the league or the NBA players union.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply