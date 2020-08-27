LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No NBA games will be played on Thursday, the league confirmed amid the ongoing player protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
All three playoff games, including Game 6 of the first-round series between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, have been canceled.
The league disclosed that the owners and players were slated to meet Thursday afternoon in the hopes of resuming play either Friday or Saturday.
After the L.A. Lakers and Clippers voted Wednesday night in favor of canceling the season, sources told NBA insiders that the players from the 13 NBA teams still in the Orlando bubble met Thursday and agreed as a whole to resume the season, although that has not been confirmed by the league or the NBA players union.