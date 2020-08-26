LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Days after reporting dozens of coronavirus cases from the University of Southern California community, the university is now announcing that it has had its first on-campus coronavirus cases.
Three students have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, shortly after sharing that some athletics have been put on pause due to eight student-athletes contracting the virus off-campus.
According to the USC, the three students affected by the most recent cases were in the Cale/Irani Residence Hall and Century Apartments from Saturday through Wednesday.
They’re currently self-isolating off-campus and are doing well, a letter to students and employees said.
Contact tracers will begin to reach out to anyone who has been in contact with the students and is at risk for exposure to coronavirus.
