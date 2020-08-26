SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Detectives are learning more about a 30-year-old man arrested in Santa Ana for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy he was tutoring and say there may be additional victims.

According to detectives, Michael Douglas Bailey preyed upon young boys and offered them the ability to use the internet to lure them into his Santa Ana home.

On Aug. 24, police responded to the 500 block of East Pine Avenue to investigate a case of child molestation.

Officers arrested Bailey for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy whom he tutored.

“He had the parents convinced that he was an ex-teacher and a tutor and he could help their kids,” said Santa Ana Police Department’s Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

According to Santa Ana police, Bailey was said to frequently allow kids from the neighborhood to enter his home to use the internet.

Bailey is accused of molesting the victim as he went to the restroom while other boys used the computer in another room.

“The victim was screaming,” said Bertagna. “His friends were pounding on the door, and eventually he let the child go.”

Officers immediately contacted the Santa Ana Unified School District and verified that Bailey had never worked there. It was still unclear Wednesday if Bailey had ever worked as a teacher in another city.

Educators in Santa Ana promised to deliver the tools students need for distance learning, including an internet hotspot, but say families need to ask for help.

“Come to us,” said Santa Ana School District’s Susie Lopez-Garcia. “Come to the voice that is your district, whichever it may be, and make sure those people you are entrusting your beautiful children to are the responsible beings.”

Bailey was arrested on multiple counts of child abuse and booked at the Santa Ana Jail. He posted bail which was set at $100,000.00.

“What you’ve got to know as a parent; Who is this person? What is their experience? Do they have the knowledge to teach your kids? and What’s in their background?” said Bertagna.

Detectives believe Bailey may have committed other crimes due to his actions and are investigating.

The school district has resource phone lines set up for technical assistance and many other things that these low-income families need.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Vega at 714-245-8368 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.