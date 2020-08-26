CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – No officers were hurt after a suspect allegedly fired on them in Culver City early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the area of National Boulevard and Hayden Avenue a little before 1:30 a.m. after officers were called to a report of a suspicious person.
Responding officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a business with its rear passenger door open, Culver City police said in a news release.
As they drove closer, a suspect exited the car, fired one shot at them, and then ran.
Officers chased him down and captured him. They also recovered a loaded handgun.
It’s unclear if officers returned fire. Police did not confirm if the suspect was burglarizing the business.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested on one count of attempted murder of a police officer.
The intersection was briefly closed, but reopened a little before 5:30 a.m.
Well, those two have lives , as they knew it, ended. Enjoy life in the slammer, fools. Thank goodness officers are okay.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… ReadMore
let’s not forget, for some reason their lives matter…