CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Suspects opened fire on police in Culver City early Wednesday morning, but no officers were hurt.
The shooting occurred in the area of National Boulevard and Hayden Avenue a little before 1:30 a.m. after officers were called to a report of a suspicious person.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear, but two suspects were taken into custody, Culver City police said. No officers were injured.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Police did not confirm if officers returned fire.
The intersection was briefly closed, but reopened a little before 5:30 a.m.
Well, those two have lives , as they knew it, ended. Enjoy life in the slammer, fools. Thank goodness officers are okay.
