By CBSLA Staff
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Suspects opened fire on police in Culver City early Wednesday morning, but no officers were hurt.

Aug. 26, 2020. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred in the area of National Boulevard and Hayden Avenue a little before 1:30 a.m. after officers were called to a report of a suspicious person.

The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear, but two suspects were taken into custody, Culver City police said. No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not confirm if officers returned fire.

The intersection was briefly closed, but reopened a little before 5:30 a.m.

  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    August 26, 2020 at 6:40 am

    Well, those two have lives , as they knew it, ended. Enjoy life in the slammer, fools. Thank goodness officers are okay.

  2. LucindaMBailes says:
    August 26, 2020 at 7:19 am

