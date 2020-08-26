LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 338 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,538 confirmed cases and 984 deaths. There were 40,769 reported recoveries.
Officials said 225 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 78 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 385 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 46,051 confirmed cases and 709 deaths. An estimated 38,364 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, there were 335 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 109 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 96 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,207 cases and 107 deaths.
Officials said 71 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, with 17 being treated in intensive care units. There were 8,789 reported recoveries and 1,311 active cases.
As of Wednesday evening, 499,248 Riverside County residents, 348,037 San Bernardino County residents and 147,794 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.