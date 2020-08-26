LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Help is needed Wednesday to find a pickup truck that fatally struck an 82-year-old man who was walking on a sidewalk along Valley Boulevard in La Puente.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened last Friday at about 9:45 a.m. on Valley Boulevard, west of Giano Avenue, in an unincorporated area of La Puente.
Ramon Reynoso was walking on the north sidewalk, when the westbound truck veered to the right, crossed over to the north sidewalk, and hit him. Reynoso was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Hospital, where he died.
The truck’s driver fled the scene and was last seen driving westbound on Valley Boulevard.
It was described as a white 1990s Ford Ranger with a landscaping business logo on the doors. At the time of the crash, the truck had landscaping equipment like a lawnmower in the open bed area.
The CHP says the truck will have accident damage, including a broken right-side headlight and possible damage to the right side.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Officer David Huggett or Officer Christian Rodriguez at (626) 338-1164 and reference CHP Case No. 9525-2020-03750.