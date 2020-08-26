MALIBU (CBSLA) – An 18-year-old teen boy was killed and a 17-year-old driver was critically injured after the car they were riding in plunged off the side of a canyon in Malibu Tuesday.
The victim was identified Wednesday as Adrian Salinas of Oxnard.
The two teens were reported missing at about 2:30 p.m. after having last been seen several hours prior driving north on Stunt Road near Schueren Road, according to California Highway Patrol.
A CHP helicopter responded and located the crashed car upside down on its roof at the bottom of a steep mountainside off Stunt Road, just south of Sylvan Glen Road.
Salinas, the passenger, was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. The 17-year-old driver, also from Oxnard, was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the car was traveling north on Stunt Road when the driver lost control while taking a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane and then went off the road and down the mountain. It’s unclear how long the two were in the canyon before the wreck was discovered.
There was no word on whether speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.