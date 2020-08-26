LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shutter in mid-March, the Los Angeles Zoo welcomed back visitors Wednesday.

The zoo reopened after being closed for 166 straight days, the longest closure in the zoo’s history.

“The animals did just fine during our closure, some did seem to notice that there weren’t visitors here, some didn’t care at all,” L.A. Zoo Director Denise M. Verret said at a Wednesday morning news conference. “Most of them just stayed within their respective spaces and are doing very well under the circumstances.”

To visit, you must make a reservation in advance for a specific date and time. Tickets were already sold out for most time slots through Saturday.

Capacity is being limited to only 1,200 people per day and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear face coverings.

The Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children’s Zoo and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel will remain closed.

In-person talks, presentations and events also remain suspended.

The zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last available entry at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $22 for those 13 and over and $17 for children ages 2 to 12. Infants get in free.

The 133-acre L.A. Zoo gets about 1.8 million visitors per year. The zoo has about 1,400 animals.