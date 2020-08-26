LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to shutter in mid-March, the Los Angeles Zoo will welcome back visitors Wednesday.
The zoo will reopen after being closed for 166 straight days, the longest closure in the zoo’s history. A news conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. with L.A. Zoo Director Denise M. Verret.
To visit, you must make a reservation in advance for a specific date and time. Tickets were already sold out for most time slots through Saturday.
Capacity is being limited and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear face coverings.
The Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children’s Zoo and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel will remain closed.
In-person talks, presentations and events also remain suspended.
The zoo will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last available entry at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $22 for those 13 and over and $17 for children ages 2 to 12. Infants get in free.
The 133-acre L.A. Zoo gets about 1.8 million visitors per year. The zoo has about 1,400 animals.
