SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An accidentally discharged bullet by an Orange County sheriff’s sergeant injured a John Wayne Airport employee on Wednesday morning, officials said.
An employee in her 50s was shot after the round “penetrated a wall” before striking a woman in her arm around 7 a.m.
The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The incident happened in the Terminal Administrative Office of the airport, which is not regularly accessed by the public.
Airport operations were not impacted and no delays have been reported.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the unintentional discharge, and the sheriff’s department will also conduct an internal administrative investigation.
No further details about the sergeant involved or what led to the accidental discharge were provided.
