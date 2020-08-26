Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded when gunfire erupted in the upscale residential Beverly Crest neighborhood Wednesday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, the shooting occurred following an argument at 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive. It was unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside a home.
A 45-year-old man died at the scene and a 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was last believed to be in stable condition.
There was no immediate word on how many suspects were involved or whether investigators know what sparked the shooting. Police could not confirm if the shooting was gang-related.
The victims were not identified.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… ReadMore