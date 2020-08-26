LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded when gunfire erupted at a party at a rental house in the upscale residential Beverly Crest neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, the shooting occurred outside the home following an argument at 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive.

There were about 25 to 30 people attending the party when the gunfire broke out, an LAPD spokeswoman said. The house was a short-term rental, investigators believe.

“There was an argument between at least one of our victims and the suspect,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told reporters. “That argument escalated. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots at both of our victims.”

A man in his 40s died at the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Most party attendees fled prior to the arrival of police, but a few remained and spoke to investigators.

There was no word on whether investigators know exactly what prompted the suspect to open fire. However, there’s a “strong likelihood” the shooting is gang-related, Aguilar said.

The suspect was described as a Black or Hispanic male with dark clothing. Detectives do not yet have his identity, although he was attending the party.

“He was a partygoer as well,” Aguilar disclosed.

Detectives are hoping to collect footage from security cameras at nearby homes to help in their investigation. There were no prior 911 calls regarding the house prior to the shooting. Earlier this month, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gave permission to the L.A. Department of Water and Power to disconnect utility services to homes which throw large parties.

The victims were not immediately identified.

This is the second such house party shooting just this month in Beverly Crest. On Aug. 4, a woman was killed and two other people were wounded after shots were fired at a mansion party in the 13200 block of West Mulholland Drive.

On Aug. 11, five people were wounded when gunfire erupted at a large party at a warehouse in an industrial area in the South Los Angeles County community of Harbor-Gateway.