SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller is in trouble with the law again.

Miller, 39, who is on probation in a domestic violence case, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and grand theft auto after being arrested Friday evening in the 3300 block of Loop Road. Police say he knew his alleged victim, who was not identified.

The former MMA fighter has a lengthy criminal history in Orange County. He is serving three years of probation after pleading guilty last summer to felony vandalism and a misdemeanor violation of a protective stay-away order. In that case, he smashed a large marble table at his girlfriend’s La Habra home, while also punching holes in and removing doors from the home and derailing the garage door. Miller had previously pleaded guilty to beating the same girlfriend in September 2017.

In January of 2018, Miller was arrested after being found with a bulletproof vest, nunchucks, various knives, a machete, an axe, a samurai sword and replica assault weapons, according to a probation officer’s report. He was also found with human growth hormone and other performance enhancing drugs apparently obtained without a prescription.

In 2016, he was arrested for vandalizing a tattoo parlor in Lake Forest. He was arrested in 2015 for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy in Mission Viejo.

In one particularly memorable incident, he live-tweeted an hours-long standoff at his home in Mission Viejo in 2014. He has also been found nude during a rampage in a Mission Viejo church in 2012.

Miller is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Sept. 2.

